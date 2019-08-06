Wendy’s Giving Free Bacon Cheeseburgers Every Day

There is nothing like getting things for free. Now it's Wendy's turn to give away cheeseburgers every day for two weeks. Here's how to get yours. According to Delish.com, Wendy's is doing something that a fast food restaurant has never done. They are offering their delicious Junior Bacon Cheeseburger every day until August 19th.

It's so easy to get your free Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers every day. All you have to do is download the free Wendy's app. Once you do that, click on the "explore" tab and then go to the "offers" section. You will be able to claim your free bacon cheeseburger here.

There is a catch. In order to take advantage of the free offer, you much buy something. You can only claim your Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase but you can do this every day, once a day until August 19th.

Wendy's is offering this crazy deal for Baconfest which is Wendy's month-long celebration of bacon.