This just might be the most 2020 way to say "Happy Father's Day," and you can grab it right here in Utica, Rome, and Herkimer.

Denny's just announced they're making BACON BOUQUETS for Father's Day in this pandemic year. Yep, it's just what it sounds like--a whole bunch of bacon wrapped up in paper to look like a bouquet of flowers. Even though the Denny's in New Hartford recently closed its doors, there are still other Denny's in the Mohawk Valley to visit with dad this weekend:

Utica, 180 North Genesee Street

Rome, 200 South James Street

Herkimer, 701 Mohawk Street

Oneida, 1078 Glenwood Avenue

There are also six Denny's restaurants in the Syracuse area.

If you want to get one of these fantastic bacon bouquets, you need to order $25 worth of food from Denny's on Postmates, the food delivery service. Your order must be placed this Friday, Saturday, or Sunday--Father's Day weekend 2020. If you include the promo code "BACONBOUQUET," they'll throw one of the bouquets in for free.

Denny's was originally called Danny's when it launched in 1953 in Lakewood, California. The owners, Harold Butler and Richard Jezak, changed the name to Denny's in 1959. Denny's currently has over 1,700 locations and its headquarters are in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

There are also franchises in Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador; Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala; Japan, Honduras, New Zealand; Qatar, Philippines, Indonesia; the United Arab Emirates, Curaçao, and all over the United Kingdom.