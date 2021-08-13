Back to School Time Means an End to Swimming at New York Campgrounds

Just like weekends seeming to fly by in the blink of an eye, The days of summer appear to be in fast forward mode, too. With back to school season starting, especially at colleges and universities, swimming at several state campgrounds and day use areas will be coming to an end.

New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation relies on high school and college age people to fill the role of lifeguards at the campgrounds and areas they manage in the Adirondack and Catskill Parks. With back to school fast approaching it means swimming will be prohibited in the coming days. Some will close after this weekend, others next weekend, and most after Labor Day.

For public safety, beaches remain open to visitors but swimming is prohibited unless a lifeguard is present.

Here are the schedules for the seasonal closings at DEC campgrounds and day use areas:

August 12 - Nicks Lake Campground and Day Use Area

August 15 - Fish Creek Pond Campground and Day Use Area

August 15 - Meacham Lake Campground and Day Use Area

August 20 - Lincoln Pond Campground and Day Use Area

August 22 - Ausable Point Campground and Day Use Area

August 29 - North-South Lake Campground and Day Use Area

September 5 - Moffitt Beach Campground and Day Use Area

September 6 - Lake George (Million Dollar) Beach and Day Use Area

September 6 - Northampton Beach Campground and Day Use Area

September 6 - Rogers Rock Campground and Day Use Area

Get more information on swimming at DEC owned campgrounds and day use areas on their website. You can also find out more on the beaches and pools operated by the New York State Parks Department.

