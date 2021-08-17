No More Swimming – Chlorine Shortage Leads to Utica Pool Closure

Sorry kids. You'll have to find somewhere else to swim. A shortage is causing Utica officials to close one of the pools for the summer.

Due to a staffing shortage from chlorine suppliers, Addison Miller Pool will be closed for the remainder of the season, Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri announced.

Don't worry. There are other swimming options for you to take advantage of in Utica. Mayor Palmieri says, at this time, open swim at Buckley and Seymour Pools will operate at its normal hours of Monday through Friday from 1 PM to 5 PM.

The city will provide updates should there be any further changes to the pool schedule.

Chlorine isn't the only thing in short supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside Largest Indoor Waterpark in the Poconos

With only a few weeks left in the summer season, there's not much time to enjoy everything New York has to offer.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

Don't worry, once summer ends, you can still enjoy summer-like weather at New York's largest indoor waterpark where it's in the mid80s year-round.