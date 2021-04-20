In the cities of Utica and Rome New York, will city swimming pools open for summer of 2021?

So far, WKTV is reporting that the City of Utica is planning on opening up swimming pools at 33% capacity, and the City of Rome is struggling to find teens and adults to work the pools for the summer.

Assistant Recreation Director Chet LoConti says the City of Utica has come up with a plan: accommodate those on a first come first serve basis, but giving those left out a chance to swim the following day.

"We’re going to call all the agencies that usually come, they do break a chunk of the people that come in. We’re going to allow them to come in the morning from 10-12:00. We’re not going to do swim lessons which we’ve done in the past. So all the agencies will get a pool to pick, and a time to pick, and then the residents of Utica will be able to come from 1-5:00."

The City of Rome, just like Utica, can’t find enough lifeguards:

"I guess kids just don’t want to work anymore. I really don’t know what it is, but I do find them every year. I do get just enough, but this year’s even more of a struggle."

Get our free mobile app

State Health Department Regulations Are Another Challenge

If both cities can find lifeguards, the next issue they will deal with is the actual swimming:

1) People in the pool will need to be 6 feet apart in maximum groups of 10.

2) People will need to be ,asked up once they leave the pool.

3) Everything will need to be sanitized throughout the day, if pools are open.

How To Apply To Be A Lifeguard

If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard for Rome, learn more online here.

If you're interested in becoming a lifeguard for Utica, go here under the youth bureau department.

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.