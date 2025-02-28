AC/DC is prepping for their 'Power Up' tour, and we're giving you a chance to tap into the hype and win their catalog on vinyl.

You read that right-- you could win a copy of AC/DC's entire catalog on vinyl. This prize is an audiophile's dream come true.

Here's What You Could Win

One lucky winner will be randomly selected to receive a vinyl copy of the following 21 AC/DC albums:

'74 Jailbreak Back In Black Ballbreaker Black Ice Blow Up Your Video Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap Flick of the Switch Fly on the Wall For Those About to Rock We Salute You High Voltage Highway to Hell If You Want Blood You’ve Got It Let There Be Rock AC/DC Live Live at River Plate Power Up Powerage Rock or Bust Stiff Upper Lip The Razors Edge Who Made Who

Here's How You Can Enter the Sweepstakes

Want to get in to win? Simply complete the activities below beginning Monday, March 3, through Sunday, March 30. The more you subscribe, share, and follow, the more sweepstakes entries you can earn.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 18 at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from eligible entries received on Monday, March 31, 2025. Prize is provided by Sony Music.

AC/DC's Most Historic Concerts A look back at AC/DC's historic highs and awful lows. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso