Back In Black – Take Home AC/DC’s Catalog on Vinyl

Back In Black – Take Home AC/DC’s Catalog on Vinyl

Josh Cheuse/Sony

AC/DC is prepping for their 'Power Up' tour, and we're giving you a chance to tap into the hype and win their catalog on vinyl.

You read that right-- you could win a copy of AC/DC's entire catalog on vinyl. This prize is an audiophile's dream come true.

Here's What You Could Win

One lucky winner will be randomly selected to receive a vinyl copy of the following 21 AC/DC albums:

  1. '74 Jailbreak
  2. Back In Black
  3. Ballbreaker
  4. Black Ice
  5. Blow Up Your Video
  6. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
  7. Flick of the Switch
  8. Fly on the Wall
  9. For Those About to Rock We Salute You
  10. High Voltage
  11. Highway to Hell
  12. If You Want Blood You’ve Got It
  13. Let There Be Rock
  14. AC/DC Live
  15. Live at River Plate
  16. Power Up
  17. Powerage
  18. Rock or Bust
  19. Stiff Upper Lip
  20. The Razors Edge
  21. Who Made Who

Here's How You Can Enter the Sweepstakes

Want to get in to win? Simply complete the activities below beginning Monday, March 3, through Sunday, March 30. The more you subscribe, share, and follow, the more sweepstakes entries you can earn.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 18 at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from eligible entries received on Monday, March 31, 2025. Prize is provided by Sony Music.

AC/DC's Most Historic Concerts

A look back at AC/DC's historic highs and awful lows.

Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments

Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: AC/DC, National Contest, VIP
Categories: Contests

More From 96.9 WOUR