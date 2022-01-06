Iconic Bakery Serving CNY Community for 80 Years is Closing For Good

An iconic bakery that's been in the family for 5 generations is closing up shop.

Dunn's Bakery has been serving the community for more than 80 years in Canastota. It closed in April 2020 due to COVID. Now it will remain closed for good. Tom Dunn has been diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer and no one in the family is able to take his place.

Tom Dunn expressed his gratitude and thanked the valued and cherished customers who supported Dunn's Bakery over the past 80 years.

It has been both an honor and a pleasure for me, my father, and my grandfather to serve the community and the generations of families who came to Dunn's for their baked goods. My greatest satisfaction was seeing our customers enjoy our products and then return each week for more. Our customer's loyal and kind support was greatly appreciated and they will always be in my heart and thoughts.

History of Dunn's Bakery

Dunn's Bakery began when Tom Dunn's grandfather delivered baked goods to camps by boat in Old Forge. The first shop opened in 1892 in Oneida as Seitz Bakery. It moved to Canastota in 1966 where the name changed to Dunn's Bakery.

During the Great Depression, the bakery was moved to its current location on Peterboro Street in Canastota. Over the years the original recipes used by Dunn's grandfather were modified or expanded, but one thing remained the same; the quality of the ingredients and products.

I am proud to say that Dunn's Bakery's reputation was built on consistently delivering a wholesome and high-quality baked good, made from the best and freshest ingredients available.

The secret to incredibly fresh donuts isn't just in the ingredients or the recipes, it's in the baker Tom Dunn. "We've had others try to make the same donuts with the same recipe, but they don't taste the same," said Karen Dunn Seelman.

The decision to disband the bakery was not an easy one or made lightly.

I would ask everyone when they remember Dunn's Bakery to please reflect on the words of Dr. Seuss: "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened."

Those tasty treats will surely be missed. They were some of the best donuts I've ever eaten and I will smile every time I think of them.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Dunn family as Tom Dunn battles cancer.

