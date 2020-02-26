ATV Falls Through Ice on Oneida Lake

We all know Central New York's winter isn't over by a long shot, especially with the current forecast. But our recent warm temperatures may be putting some damper on ice-fishing and traveling over bodies of water on ATVs and Sleds.

In a story reported on Syracuse.com, an ATV was partially submerged after breaking through the ice on Oneida lake around Dutchman Island by Bridgeport. The unidentified man was able to make it back to the shore and the vehicle never completely sank. But one would imagine it's an experience that will be burned into his memory banks for some time.

The area of the lake was reported to be slush-covered, the DEC's ice safety suggestions indicate those conditions make the ice about 50% weaker than usual. Several Rescue teams were at the scene in preparation for an ice rescue. Read more on the story at Syracuse.com