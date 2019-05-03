Are Selfies Causing You Serious Health Problems?

When you're pointing that phone at your head and making that duck face you could be doing yourself some serious harm.

Could taking selfies be as bad for you as tanning?

It's 2019, but ever since phones have had a front facing camera we've been taking photos of ourselves. Some experts think that these self made portraits could be destroying our sensitive skin. We try so hard to look younger in apps like Snapchat and Instagram be these very apps could be aging us.

According to The Daily Post, a clinic posted research that states blue rays from smart phones can act worse than direct sunlight.

The phones also have small amounts of radiation in them which makes the skin take longer to repair.

Multiple selfies or staring that phone in that dark could be damaging your skin permanently.

