New York's tallest ride is ready for the season. Are you brave enough to get on?

The Sky Screamer at Six Flags Darien Lake is 242 feet tall and spins in a 98 foot circle at 35 miles per hour.

“We are thrilled to introduce the kind of innovative, world-class attraction that Six Flags is known for,” said Darien Lake Park President Chris Thorpe . “This high-flying tower ride will offer guests a chance to soar through the clouds with majestic views of the park and surrounding countryside far below. Six Flags Skyscreamer is an exciting, new addition befitting the name Six Flags Darien Lake.”

Six Flags Darien Lake will open May 4th but the SkyScreamer won't be ready for riders until Saturday May 18.

Learn more at DarienLake.com .