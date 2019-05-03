Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill + More React to ‘Star Wars’ Icon Peter Mayhew’s Death

It's a sad day in the universe, Star Wars actor Peter Mayhew has passed away. Fans know him from his iconic role as Chewbacca in the films.

Celebrities, fans, and cast alike have offered their sympathy to his family and friends along with sharing fond memories of their time spent with him.

Actor Harrison Ford gave a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on learning the passing of his dear co-pilot and friend. "Peter Mayhew was a kind and gentle man, possessed of great dignity and noble character," said the actor. "These aspects of his own personality, plus his wit and grace, he brought to Chewbacca. We were partners in film and friends in life for over 30 years and I loved him. He invested his soul in the character and brought great pleasure to the Star Wars audience," Ford says.

"Chewbacca was an important part of the success of the films we made together," he continues. "He knew how important the fans of the franchise were to its continued success and he was devoted to them. I and millions of others will never forget Peter and what he gave us all. My thoughts are with his dear wife Angie and his children. Rest easy, my dear friend…. "

Mark Hamill who plays Luke Skywalker in the films shared images of him and Mayhew most recently and from filming the first film.

Perhaps one of the most detailed and emotional letters was from Joonas Suotamo, who played Chewbacca in The Last Jedi. Mayhew trained him on and off set and was not only a mentor to him but a hero and friend.