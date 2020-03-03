It looks like Apple will once have to pay a massive fine for slowing down older models of the iPhone.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It was last month that the company was fined $27 million dollars for slowing phones down in France, and now it looks like the fines in America will be much higher.

According to CNN, it looks like Apple is facing up to a $500 million dollar fine for slowing down phones here in the US.

The proposed settlement agreement requires Apple to pay the owners of certain iPhone models $25 per affected device, totaling a minimum of $310 million and a maximum of $500 million

The company did admit to slowing down older models of phones back in 2017.

When the settlement is approved, iPhone users in the United States will be able to file settlement claims if they owned an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus or SE device bought before December 21, 2017.