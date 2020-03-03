Aren’t We Lucky? New Boozy Milkshake Flavor at Upstate Tavern

With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, it only makes sense for Upstate Tavern inside Turning Stone Resort Casino to debut a new boozy milkshake flavor!

Credit: Turning Stone Resort Casino

For a limited time, you can get your hands on the St. Patrick's Boozy Milkshake! According to the Upstate Tavern, it's made with Vanilla Ice Cream and Jameson, garnished with a Green Whirly Pop!

This is one of the newest added to the lineup of Boozy Milkshakes that the Upstate Tavern is known for across the country. They were named on a list from Forbes Travel Guide and were deemed "photogenic treats that are certainly worth the caloric splurge.”

Maybe your one of those celebrating your luck at the casino the weekend of St. Patrick's Day? Stop in and try out one of these for yourself (and let us know how they are!)