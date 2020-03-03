CDC Advice on How to Protect Your Office from the Coronavirus

Now that the Coronavirus has officially struck the state of New York, we need to get serious about germ prevention.

Here are some strategies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control for dealing with the possibility of Coronavirus, and also for containing and reducing the risk for the spread of disease in the workplace, since that's where we spend a good portion of our time with the greatest number of people:

Employees should notify supervisors and stay home if they are sick

Employers should permit employees to stay home to care for a sick family member and be aware that more employees may need to care for than usual for sick children and family members

Separate sick employees from healthy ones by encouraging sick ones to go home

Place posters about cough and sneeze etiquette, and hand hygiene at the entrance to your workplace and in other areas likely to be seen

Provide tissues and no-touch disposal receptacles for use by employees

Place hand rubs in multiple locations or to encourage hygiene

Routinely clean all frequently touched surfaces in the workplace, such as workstations, countertops, and doorknobs

Open doors when possible to provide the office space with fresh air

Provide disposable wipes so that commonly used surfaces can be wiped down by employees before each use

Consult with the CDC website for a more comprehensive rundown on symptoms, treatments and facts about the Coronavirus.