So I came up with the not so bright idea to take the "Hot Wing Challenge" which includes some of the HOTTEST PEPPERS in the world lol. After half of the crew bailed out it left us with Jay Steel (From 93.7FM WBLK ), my fiance (from my life lol) and DJ Bandana Black (Big Youtuba lol).

Well anyways you gotta see hot this all turned out trust me lol.