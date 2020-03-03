Have you seen this trailer? It's filled with a central New York man's livelihood and it's been stolen.

The trailer was taken from Knotty Pine Diner in Wamspville sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. It belongs to 68-year-old Buzzy Brown and was filled with all his tools and bathroom items that were to be installed for a customer.

The new 2020 trailer is 18' long and 8.5' wide.

"This is his life with a construction business," says Kelly Tucker. "I’m praying it just comes back."

A reward is being offered for any information. If you know anything, please call 315-335-1889 or police.