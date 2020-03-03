If you really love golf - or maybe just mowing the lawn - you can own your very own golf course in Central New York.

Sulphur Springs, an 18-hole golf course in Sauquoit, is for sale - and it could be yours.

According to the listing, Sulphur Springs Golf Course, established in the 1990s, consists of "18 holes of beautiful, stunning, panoramic views of the valley and distant hills."

Credit: Matthew

Pryputniewicz/Berkshire Hathaway CNY Realty

The Clubhouse has storage in the first level via road level overhead doors.The main level has a kitchen area with a large dining room and Pro Shop.

The views along the course are spectacular, and include several ponds. The buyer could choose to reopen the course, or just build a stunning house with spectacular vistas and enjoy the rebirth of the course and restaurant while reaping the benefits of tranquil, country living.

How much will you have to spend to make this course your own? Your guess is as good as ours, since the listing says the price is "available upon request."