Danielle's Banquet Hall, the site of weddings and events for years in Central New York, is for sale, and is scheduled to close December 31.

The catering hall has been part of New Hartford's history since the '80s, hosting weddings, fundraisers, and all kinds of events. The facility was previously known as Alfredo's until it was taken over by Jeff Daniels about 15 years ago. Daniels also runs Daniele's at Valley View and Daniele's on Mohawk Street in Utica.

The Seneca Turnpike property is being listed by Patricia Virkler of Signature Realty for $1.5 million. The 20,000 square foot building was built in 1980. Technically, the listing describes the building as being in Clinton, but we've always thought of it as being in New Hartford. You can check out the whole listing HERE.

We've reached out to owner Jeff Daniels for his comments on the decision to list the facility for sale. He told us "we have been at that location for 15 years and feel it is time to down-size and concentrate on our original location, Daniele’s on Mohawk & James St. and Daniele's at Valley View."

Daniels says he plans to keep Daniele's Banquet Hall open until December 31st and honor all events until then.