This week get free Wendy's double cheeseburgers. Here are all of the details you need to take advantage of the offer.

According to Delish.com, starting today (Monday, October 14th) and running through Wednesday, October 16th, Wendy's is teaming up with DoorDash for a delicious deal.

You can get a free Dave's Double small combo with a Wendy's DoorDash delivery of ten dollars or more. All you have to do is use the code "FRESHBEEF" when you checkout. The Wendy's Dave's Double is a half-pound of fresh, never frozen beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted roll.

This Wendy's DoorDash deal will be offered now through Wednesday and again next week Monday, October 21st through Wednesday, October 23rd. It will be available to each DoorDash account while supplies last.

We use DoorDash a lot and we are loving all of these special deals and promotions they are offering through our account. Not to mention, we don't have to leave our house.