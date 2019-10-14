Take a Trip Down Memory Lane at Catskill Game Farm Tour

Take a trip down memory lane at the Old Game Farm in the Catskills.

The first privately owned zoo in the U.S., open from 1933 to 2006, is offering a self guided tour on Saturday November 2nd. Walk through 150 acres where giraffes, rhinos, pygmy hippos, capybara were among the 2,000 animals that once called the Catskill Game Farm home.

The defunct zoo now offers a very different experience including over 20 miles of mountain biking and hiking trails, waterfalls, swimming holes, glamping among amazing views and a new hotel. The old giraffe barn has been renovated into the Long Neck Inn, where you can stay in the Giraffe, Rhino, Zebra or Elephant room.

Photo Credit Andy Milford/Old Game Farm

You need permission to be on the property and must sign up for the self guided tour November 2nd, sign a waiver at Theoldgamefarm.com. It's also recommended you download the map before you arrive for the tour.