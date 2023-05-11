Another Famous Actor Spotted Dining in Central New York

Even if you don't know his name, you probably know his face-- a famous character actor with over 90 movie & TV credits recently made a stop in Syracuse for a quick bite to eat.

Actor William Fichtner recently paid a visit to the Rise N Shine Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse. Fichtner's film credits include Black Hawk Down, Blades of Glory, The Longest Yard, Drowning Mona and Armageddon. His TV credits include Prison Break, Entourage, As the World Turns and Mom.

The post had over one thousand reactions and 61 comments as of this writing. Many people chimed in with sentiments like "Awesome actor!" and "OMG I love that guy!"

It's uncertain what business Fichtner had in Syracuse, but he grew up in Cheekatowaga, New York, and was a graduate of SUNY Brockport in 1978. In 2017 he put on the director's hat for a passion project called Cold Brook, which filmed some scenes at SUNY Cortland. Cold Brook won a Carpe Diem Andretta Award at the Woodstock Film Festival.

Fichtner isn't the only celebrity to be spotted in Central New York recently. Ben Stiller was in Utica filming scenes for season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series Severance, and comic actor Eugene Levy, star of Schitt's Creek, was seen dining at Pastabilities in Syracuse in late April.

