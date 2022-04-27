One Of Upstate New York’s Most Famous Restaurants Is Making A Major Change

After nearly 40 years in business, one famous Upstate New York restaurant is making a major change.

Breaking news, Pastabilities is now taking reservations. This might not seem like such a massive deal to some, but for many after waiting at the door for a table, this is a major change.

According to CNY Central, the restaurant announced the news that it will take a “limited number of reservations.”

Pastabilities will take reservations via the Open Table app for parties of 1-12 people up to 3 months in advance.

Food Network Is All About Pastabilities

Back in 2012, Guy Fieri featured Pastabilities along with several other local restaurants on Triple D. They included Eva’s European Sweets, Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub & Restaurant, Byblos Mediterranean Café, and the former Empire Brewing Co.

Food Network recently published a list of the "98 Best Pastas In The United States" and honored New York State with 13 shout outs. Even within that shoutouts, Pastabilities was shown more love. Food Network broke the list down to specific dishes you can enjoy at these restaurants. New York was lucky to make the list 13 times.

Pastabilities located in Armory Square of Syracuse made the list for Chicken Riggies:

Up in Utica, the usual spaghetti and meatballs gives way to a unique regional specialty, chicken riggies. Rigatoni (i.e. riggies) are mixed with chicken and hot or sweet peppers in a spicy cream and tomato sauce.

You can find them at 311 S Franklin Street, Syracuse, NY 13201.

