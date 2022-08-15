Amish Buggy Hit by SUV, Man Critical and Horse is Dead

New York State Police say the Amish driver of a horse and buggy is in critical condition after an SUV ran into the back of the buggy in the North Country. Police say the horse was killed in the crash.

Police say, 39-year-old Samuel A. Hostetler of LaFargeville was operating his horse and buggy when an SUV crashed into the rear end of the horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was struck by the SUV being driven by 29-year-old Troy J. Weaver, also of LaFargeville. According to a release by State Police, Weaver came upon the much slower buggy as he came over the top of a hill on Route 15.

Hostetler was taken to a Watertown hospital with a spinal injury, and then was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he is listed in critical condition, according to police. A 21-year-old passenger in the buggy, Morris Hostetler, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a Watertown hospital, police said.

Get our free mobile app

According to State Police, Weaver was not injured and was ticketed for unsafe driving.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

Celebrities Who Lived in Haunted Houses Below, check out 25 stars who claim to have lived in haunted homes.