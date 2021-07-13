An 8-year-old Amish boy is recovering after being thrown from his buggy during a crash in Upstate New York.

Abraham Gingerich was driving the buggy in the town of Orleans. The 19-year-old from La Fargeville tried to turn left at the intersection of Country Route 181 and County Route 5.

New York State Police say Gingerich failed to yeild to a pickup truck, driven by Dale Timmerman of Redwood, New York. The truck hit the back of the buggy, throwing both Gingerich and an 8-year-old boy out. Timmerman then ran into a fence on County Route 181.

Gingerich declined medical attention. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Timmerman was not injured in the crash that occurred on Monday, July 12 around 9 AM.

Amish Accidents in Upstate New York

A pick-up truck, driven by 31 year-old John Leathly of Chittenango, ran into the back of an Amish buggy on County Route 41 in the town of Richland, Oswego County on Sunday, June 6.

The impact of the crash caused two people to be thrown from the buggy, according to New York State Police in Pulaski.

22-year-old Susan Swartzentruber, from Pulaski was pronounced dead at the scene. 21-year-old Enos Hershberger was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.

Credit - NYSP

Leathley was not injured in the crash. State police evaluated Leathley for drugs and alcohol. He was negative for any impairment.

No criminal charges are expected at this time but the investigation is continuing.

Gouverneur Fatal Buggy Crash

This isn't the first fatal Amish buggy crash in Upstate New York. One man was killed and another was injured in a fatal crash in Gouverneur, New York.

According to a press release, a 2002 Ford Expedition, driven by 36-year-old James Shuster Jr., of Brushton, struck a horse-drawn Amish buggy, carrying 23-year-old Levi Swartzentruber Jr. and 20-year-old Mose Swartzentruber, both of Antwerp.

County Coroner Kevin Crosby pronounced Levi Swartzentruber Jr. dead at the scene, and Mose Swartzentruber was taken to the Hospital with leg and shoulder pain. The horse carrying the men in the buggy was severely injured in the accident and "was dispatched by law enforcement."

In August 2020, a distracted driver was at fault for another scary crash involving a horse and buggy in the North Country, this time in Franklin County. Fortunately, both the horse and all of the buggy's occupants, including two young children, only had minor injuries, but the crash served as a reminder for drivers to pay attention at all times when behind the wheel.

Photo Credit - NYSP

"We want to remind drivers to please pay attention and share the road in the areas where these buggies are operated," the New York State Police wrote.

