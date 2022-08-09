A Jefferson County man is recovering, hospitalised with injuries following a crash between a car and a horse-drawn buggy on Monday.

According to the findings of a preliminary investigation, the New York State Police says 55-year-old Anthony J. Morrow of Theresa, New York, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey northbound on State Route 37 in the Jefferson County town of Le Ray "when he failed to observe an Amish horse-drawn buggy that was traveling northbound. The vehicle struck the Amish buggy from behind."

Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) loading...

The crash took place at approximately 2:32pm on August 8, 2022. Evans Mills Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene as well.

One person - the driver - was inside the buggy at the time. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Joe Swartzentruber of Evans Mills, was brought to Good Samaritan Medical Center. As of this posting police say he was last "listed in stable condition with a head injury."

Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) loading...

The driver of the Honda Odyssey, Morrow, was not injured in the crash according to police. Police have not released any information regarding the horse that was pullling the buggy.

Morrow was issued tickets for allegedly failing to use due care approaching a horse, following too closely, and speed not reasonable and prudent.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash.

Witnesses, drivers in the area with dashcam footage, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

