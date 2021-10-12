A family is currently recovering after another crash involving an Amish buggy.

According to CNY Central, New York State Police responded to call that happened around 6PM on Friday, October 8. Authorities say that19-year-old Madison Mae Davis was traveling west on Lebanon Road when she struck the horse-drawn buggy that was traveling in the same direction.

The family consisted of a 22-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman, and two kids, ages 1 and 2, whom were all transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for father evaluation. There's no word on the condition of the family from after the accident.

Davis was transferred to Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton and was released the same day. A ticket was issued to her for failure to use due care for an animal.

We're Seeing Buggy Accidents More and More

This is the second buggy accident (that we know of) so far this month alone. Four children are recovering after being injured in an Amish buggy crash near Buffalo, two critically.

New York State Police were called to the crash on Monday, October 4 around 4 PM. It happened at the intersection of County Route 80 and Rogers Road in the town of Farmersville, south of Buffalo.

According to North Country Public Radio, New York State police say buggy accidents are also on the rise and efforts to improve safety have reached an impasse.

A compromise was hashed out that requires Amish to put at least 72 square inches of reflective tape on the back of their buggies. Many conservative Amish also carry lanterns at night. But the accidents keep happening. and State Police investigators think they know why.

“The technical term for it is inattentional or perceptual blindness,” said Thomas Houle, another accident investigator with State Police Troop B.

To make it more simple: pay attention.

23 Of The Oddest And Funniest Road Names In Central New York

Amazing Nostalgic Photos of Uptown Utica Check out this awesome collection of photos showing what Uptown Utica used to look like. It's amazing to remember what businesses used to be there.