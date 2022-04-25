Upstate NY Home To Get A Beautiful Restoration On This Old House

If you love home renovation shows, an episode of a popular one this week is can't miss.

What This Old House Does

If you've ever seen an episode of This Old House, you know they are different than many other home renovation shows. Instead of just showing you the process, they explain why they do certain things and even spotlight how to do it yourself in many instances.

They focus on everything from carpentry to electrical and all the nuances in between. Many of the cast of the show has been with the program for decades.

New York Getting Some Spotlight

Upstate New York and the Empire State in general are no strangers to getting some focus on the show. The show did indeed originate in New England, only a stone's throw away. Upcoming this Thursday on PBS, Saratoga will get a taste of the action.

While Saratoga is known for ponies, they also have A LOT of old houses. According to the Times Union, the Williamson family will be featured along with their home that has been in the family since Civil War times.

While we don't know where the house is, or what the home even looks like, we do know the home will be stripped down to the studs and you'll see it brought back to luster.

We were going to move forward with this project without a TV show, and plus, we are pretty private people," But, we were already so proud of this house, and loved working with our architect and construction team and knew being on the show could help provide invaluable exposure for their businesses as a way to thank them." - Williamson Family - Times Union

If you're interested in watching the show live on TV, check out PBS for all local listings.

