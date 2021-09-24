The lights will stay dark. The smoke machines and flame throwers will sit idle. The big surprises planned will have to wait for another year. Wagner Farms in Rome has canceled all the haunted Halloween events for the season.

The reason? A lack of employees. "3 years of building, improving, and creating unique scenes has come down to no one wanting to work," said farm owner Ron Wagner.

Only 3 of the original 35 works at Wagner Farms returned for the fall season. "We are just simply out of time to put together any haunted events worthwhile this fall. Much like customers, staffing seems to be missing this year."

The decision wasn't an easy one for Wagner, but it'll allow him to focus on other parts of the farm. "It frees me up to do much-needed repairs and upgrades to our greenhouses as well as long-overdue building maintenance."

Wagner Farms has been operating for 23 years, evolving over time to meet the demands of customers. "We continue to work every day. Changes made are simply based on the customer and how they spend their time on the farm while visiting for produce, sunflowers, wagon rides, or popcorn. Those who visit are the ones who keep us going."

Daytime events on the farm will remain open and running. You can still walk through the corn maze, pick up fresh produce and popcorn, tour the farm museum or pick pumpkins. Wagner Farms is open daily from 10 AM to 6 PM. You can learn more at Wagnerfarmseventscenter.com.

Get Lost in 14 Corn Mazes in CNY & Beyond Get lost in 14 corn mazes in Central New York and beyond.

Step Inside New York Pumpkin Farm Named One of Best in the Country Take a look inside the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York named one of the best in the country.

15 Ways To Use Pumpkins Some of these are very creative and would sure to be a hit at your Halloween party. Others are just festive ways to amp up your decorating. A few are even really healthy options for eating, and even for your skin.