All Haunted Halloween Events Canceled at Wagner Farms in Rome This Season
The lights will stay dark. The smoke machines and flame throwers will sit idle. The big surprises planned will have to wait for another year. Wagner Farms in Rome has canceled all the haunted Halloween events for the season.
The reason? A lack of employees. "3 years of building, improving, and creating unique scenes has come down to no one wanting to work," said farm owner Ron Wagner.
Only 3 of the original 35 works at Wagner Farms returned for the fall season. "We are just simply out of time to put together any haunted events worthwhile this fall. Much like customers, staffing seems to be missing this year."
The decision wasn't an easy one for Wagner, but it'll allow him to focus on other parts of the farm. "It frees me up to do much-needed repairs and upgrades to our greenhouses as well as long-overdue building maintenance."
Wagner Farms has been operating for 23 years, evolving over time to meet the demands of customers. "We continue to work every day. Changes made are simply based on the customer and how they spend their time on the farm while visiting for produce, sunflowers, wagon rides, or popcorn. Those who visit are the ones who keep us going."
Daytime events on the farm will remain open and running. You can still walk through the corn maze, pick up fresh produce and popcorn, tour the farm museum or pick pumpkins. Wagner Farms is open daily from 10 AM to 6 PM. You can learn more at Wagnerfarmseventscenter.com.