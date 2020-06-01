Alexandria Bay Adjusts Open Container Law to Attract Visitors

Few places in the world are more picturesque than The 1000 Islands. And there's no better spot to spend a summer day than Alexandria Bay, NY. The village economy so dependent on tourism, is fighting the same struggle as the rest of New York in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But city leaders are finding a way to make it a little more palatable by adjusting their open container law.

In a story first reported by NNY 360, it's now legal to have an open container with an alcoholic beverage outside of restaurant or bar, kind of. A-Bay as the locals know it, and all of Upstate is in Phase 2 of reopening, like The Mohawk Valley and Central New York. It means while restaurants and bars can offer takeout, they can't have customers inside their facilities.

The village leaders established a few areas in the village with picnic tables at the appropriate social distancing of 6 feet. This allows establishments selling alcohol to serve customers a "drink to go." Patrons must immediately walk to one of the designated areas where they can sit down, relax and enjoy their beverage.

It may not be the normal routine most of us are accustomed too, but who could resist sitting at the waterfront sipping a cold one and watching the boats come and go. Read more on the story at NNY 360.com.

