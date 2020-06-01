New York DMV Offices Offering Road Tests and Select Services

The New York DMV is starting to offer select services in several counties.

DMV offices in Albany, Onondaga, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester counties and the five boroughs of New York City will start to process registrations and other transactions by mail. Beginning Thursday, June 4, transactions will be accepted through secure drop boxes at each office.

All offices in Madison and Herkimber counties remain closed. In Oneida County, the Utica DMV is open for mail-in processing of registration documents only, but the Rome location is closed.

Road tests will resume for commercial driver licenses. All other road tests will resume when regions enter Phase 3. Customers whose CDL road tests were canceled because of COVID-19 will be given priority. Reservations for other CDL only customers will be available on the DMV website.

Drivers are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing whenever possible. You'll also need to disinfect the passenger side of your vehicle with disinfectant wipes upon arrival.

Drivers will have their temperature taken and be screened for symptoms of COVID-19.

Road tests will be rescheduled if anyone has a fever, is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or has had recent, close contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19.

All driver licenses, non-driver identification cards and vehicle registrations that expired March 1, 2020 or after and vehicle inspections that expired March 31 or after are extended.

If you need an enhanced license or REAL ID, you'll have to wait. These transactions require an in person visit and offices remain closed. You can renew your current license or non-driver ID online and upgrade to a REAL ID or an EDL in a DMV office later. The federal REAL ID enforcement deadline has been extended until October 1, 2021.

The DMV is expanding the ability to complete necessary transactions by mail, including:

All vehicle registrations and plate transfers

License plate surrenders

Sales tax only transactions

License and registration renewals

Replacement of lost documents

Address change

Beginning June 4, you may also complete these transactions by drop box. Secure drop boxes will be located at all state-run DMV offices and availabl during regular office hours Monday through Saturday.

DMV will offer limited in-person transactions in state-run DMV offices by reservation only, in Phase Three, prioritizing critical services.

Learn more at DMV.ny.gov.