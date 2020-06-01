Two Babies Born at The Wild Drive-Thru Safari Over the Weekend
The Wild family grew by two this weekend after two animal mamas gave birth to calves.
Some guests at The Wild Animal Park's Drive-Thru Safari were able to witness the birth of an American watusi as they drove through on Saturday. Later that same day, others were able to see the birth of a rare white bison calf while traveling through the safari.
Look how precious these sweet baby animals are!
The park in Chittenango reopened in May as a drive-thru safari, shifting its business models to survive, despite regulations from the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have said from the beginning 'The Wild won’t go down without a fight.' Well this is us fighting for the animals and our park," zoo owners posted on The Wild Animal Park's Facebook page.
The drive-thru safari is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The cost for admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Park patrons with season passes can also use those for the drive-thru experience. Find more information about the new experience and the park's animals on its website.