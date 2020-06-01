Rome Police Department Thanks The Community

The Rome Police Department sends a 'Thank You' note to the community.

Even though the Rome PD is dealing with the coronavirus protocol and compliance, and monitoring protesting situations, they still have time to thank those who support them.

When they reached out to us and asked for our help in getting their message out, you better believe we sais yes!

As we continue the reopening of our community, the members of the Rome Police Department would like to thank all those businesses and individuals who have supported them throughout the past several weeks. The cards and gifts of masks, hand sanitizer, meals, baked goods, crafts, and general show of support is truly appreciated. Additionally, our department would like to express our gratitude to all those first responders, health care workers, and essential business personnel who answered the call during these trying times. Our community has formed a partnership with our department that is extraordinary and cherished by our members. You have always been there for us, and we remain here for you. We are the community's police department, and together, we continue to make Rome, NY, one of the safest communities in the country, and the reason we call Rome home. As we continue to progress through the phases of reopening, please stay safe, wear a mask, social distance, and avoid large gatherings.

United, we will make it through this.

Thank you!

Here are a few ways the community supports the Rome Police Department.

Thank You for all you do!