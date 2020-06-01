Syracuse Nationals Cancels 2020 Event at NY State Fairgrounds

Another one bites the dust.

As more concerts and summertime events have had to issue cancelations or postponements due to the COVID-19 health crisis, one of Central New York's most iconic auto events has cashed it in for 2020. The Syracuse Nationals hot rod and classic car extravanganza will skip 2020 and set their sights on a (hopefully) post-pandemic return in 2021.

Held annually at the New York State Faigrounds, this year's show was slated for July 16-18. Here's the official notice on the Syracuse Nationals website:

The health and safety of our participants, vendors, sponsors and more than 90,000 attendees has always been our number one priority. With that being said, we have decided that the risks of having this event, outweigh the benefits of opening our gates this year,” per a message on the show’s website.

The show's president Rob O'Connor from Brewerton's Right Coast Inc. is currently negotiating a contract extension to keep the motors revving at the State Fairgrounds through 2025. So, the more than 8,000 hot rods on display in front of 90,000+ attendees, enjoying support, goods and services from over 400 vendors will be on hold for one year.

Virtual car shows will continue as planned. For more information, head on over to the Syracuse Nationals website or their Facebook page.