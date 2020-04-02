Several essential central New York businesses that have remained open during the COVID-19 outbreak are closing their doors on Easter Sunday to give employees a much needed break.

Trader Joe's will close all stores nationwide to "give our incredible crew members a much needed day of rest," according to the website. Many others are following suit.

Target, Aldi, Costco and Sam's Club are among the list of stores closing April 12th, according to NBC.

Stores closed on Easter Sunday:

Aldi

Costco

Sam's Club

Target

Trader Joe's

