A Stewart's Shops in Slingerlands sold a sizable piece of last night's massive Powerball jackpot!

Last night's Powerball jackpot was worth a whopping $632 million dollars, making it the seventh-highest payout in the history of the ultra-lucrative game of bouncing ping pong balls.

Grand Prize winners!

And while two very lucky individuals will split the life-changing grand prize, multiple New Yorkers woke up to some sizable winnings on Thursday morning.

Last night's jackpot-winning Powerball tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin, and those people miraculously matched all six numbers: 6, 14, 25, 33, and 46. The Powerball number was 17.

The jackpot had gotten so high because nobody had won the game since early October, some 40 Powerballs ago.

In addition to the grand prize, there are multiple other winning prizes as well for people who played and match a few numbers, but not all of them. According to Syracuse.com, there were a total of 14 winning tickets sold that were worth $1M, and two of those were sold in New York, one in Brooklyn and one in Queens.

In addition, there were quite a few $50K Powerball winners sprinkled throughout New York, including one ticket sold right here at a Stewart's Shops in Slingerlands.

Photo: Google Maps

The winning numbers for this game are drawn from a field of one to 69. Then, the Powerball number is drawn from a completely separate field of one to 26, adding even more statistical improbability to an already Herculean fete.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.