KISS Clarify Eric Singer Hospitalization Rumors

KISS have confirmed that the rumors of Eric Singer being rushed to the hospital are false. In social media posts by KISS and the drummer, the hoax was clarified, and KISS’ farewell tour will go on as scheduled.

Yesterday (March 18) word was going around that Singer had been hospitalized for blood clots following a gig in Cleveland. KISS management quickly confirmed the reports were false and KISS have now publicly denounced the rumors.

“Evidently there are people who think it is cool/funny to have ‘fake’ Facebook accounts and play pretend... I am fine and just played Cleveland (hometown) last night...just to clarify any Hoaxes started today regarding ME,” writes Singer.

KISS added via Instagram, “HOAX! Eric Singer is absolutely fine and there is no truth to any fake health reports. There is no stopping us and we will take down Montreal tomorrow night!”

Paul Stanley echoed the band’s Instagram post via Facebook:

KISS will perform tonight at the Bell Centre in Montreal and play across North America until early May.