Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Want to Miss … ‘ Was Imagined for a Woman

Diane Warren, who wrote Aerosmith’s only No.1 hit, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” said she originally expected the song to be performed by a woman singer.

But she remembered being impressed when she heard Steven Tyler’s performance before its appearance in the 1998 blockbuster movie Armageddon. The chart-topping track was also nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar and a Worst Original Song Golden Raspberry, although it lost in both contests.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Warren recalled how she started with a title, as she often does. “I was shown the end of the movie,” she said. “So I went back and wrote the song … and never in a million years thought Aerosmith would do it. I kind of thought a female vocalist would end up doing it, but it’s so much more powerful with Steven Tyler – him being that vulnerable in the song really worked.”

She added: “I remember the first time hearing it and just being literally knocked off my chair with how great that was. That should have won Record of the Year. That was a great record.”

Warren also remembered writing “(You Make Me) Rock Hard” for Kiss a decade earlier, saying, “I thought it was a really good title for a Kiss song! It was kind of funny. And then, you know, Paul [Stanley] loved it. And we ended up writing the song. I can’t believe I came up with that title.”

She recalled how Cher fought the idea of recording “If I Could Turn Back Time” in 1989, until she forced the issue by attending a studio session. “I got on my hands and knees and held her leg down until she said she’d try it out. ... I go, ‘Look, I’ll pay for the tracks If it doesn’t work, then it’s all my cost. I know the song’s right for you.’ She said, ‘I’ll do it. I’ll try it.’ And that’s probably my most iconic song!”