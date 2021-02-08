Winter Weather Conditions Could Make Tuesday Commute Slippery

A quick burst of snow beginning late Monday night will lead to messy road conditions for the Tuesday morning commute.

According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, the snow begins late Monday night, continuing through Tuesday morning. Several inches of snow are expected before snow winds down into the afternoon.

Light snow begins after midnight. The bulk of the activity will occur early Tuesday morning and into the morning commute. Snow tapers off Tuesday afternoon.

Steady snowfall rates will lead to slick road conditions for the morning commute. Quick accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across much of the area. 2 to 4 inches east of I-81, possibly higher in the higher terrain.

NWS

Current Forecast:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight - Snow likely, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 14. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday - Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Tuesday Night - A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

**FOR POWER OUTAGES:

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.