WWII Veteran From Albany Area Celebrates 99th Birthday

A WWII veteran from Voorheesville, which is out in the Albany area, just turned 99-years-old. Meet Ken Bailey.

For his birthday, friends, family, and first responders all showed their support and love for Ken Bailey.

According to News 10, 99-year-old veteran Ken Bailey had no idea how many people would come out in the snow to say happy birthday to him:

“He’s an amazing person — so we knew we had to come out and do something for him,” says Ken’s friend Don Miller. “I just thought she was coming to see me this morning and what a surprise to see all these people and I don’t know how many cars. I hope somebody counted them all,” says Ken.

Ken fought in France and Germany during WWII. Ken landed on Utah Beach six days after D-Day in 1944. He fought in the Battle of The Bulge, and was awarded with a Bronze Star medal.

Ken’s birthday was last Tuesday but the festivities haven’t stopped. He’s expecting celebrate more birthdays as years come.

What Is The Age Of The Youngest Surviving WWII Veteran?

Mr. John Tosh, whose the current director of the Texas Air Museum in San Antonio, Texas, is 87. He is a member of the Veterans of Underage Military Service, being only 15 or so when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He didn't make it overseas before the war ended. He served in the Army, the Army Air Forces, and he was there for the beginning of the U.S. Air Force. He is a WWII, Korean, and Vietnam was veteran.