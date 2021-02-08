Become A Foot Model In Utica

In a world of side gigs and hustles due to the pandemic, would you consider becoming a foot model? On the Utica Craigslist gigs page, this job could be for you!

The posting is properly titled "**Models Needed**" on CraigsList. What they fail to mention from that title, is that the job is for foot models:

Foot Models: Models should be able to fit sample shoe sizes and should have slender feet, straight toes, attractive ankles, clean and uniform nails, and no calluses or blemishes of any kind.

According to the posting, the "employer" will pay for pedicures, and you get to keep the sample shoes and footwear after the shoot.

If this interest you, you can reply to the ad online here. They ask you send foot photos.

Be A Fashion Model In Herkimer

If feet creep you out, you could still expand your modeling career in Herkimer. In a post titled "Looking" someone is looking for an eBay style model:

Looking for a fashion model to try on clothing to sell on ebay. Must be between size small to large. Will pay for time. Not looking for any funky business if you know what I mean."

The fact someone felt compelled to put "no funky business" leads us to believe that funky business has taken place in the past. If you're looking to read more, you can find out more info here.