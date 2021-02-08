The Ice Volcano is Growing in Letchworth State Park

The Ice Volcano is growing.

Make plans this winter to travel to the Grand Canyon of the East and see the magical ice volcano that forms every year. Inside Letchworth State Park there's a fountain in front of the Glen Iris Inn. It's been there since 1860 where it's sprays water all year long. Once the weather gets cold, the water turns to ice, creating a magical ice volcano people travel from miles around to see.

In the last week, the ice volcano has grown about 4-5 feet. With more cold temperatures on the way in New York, especially late in the week, the volcano should continue to grow rapidly.

The size of the volcano varies from year to year depending on the temperatures. In 2015, New York experienced a historically extended deep freeze in the month of February, creating a volcano that reached 50 feet tall. A lot taller than what it is today.

If you plan to see it this year, please remember to be safe. Stay off the ice formation and surrounding frozen water around the pond. It's usually roped off to keep everyone at a safe distance but still close enough to take pictures.

While you're there, don't stop with the ice volcano. Play in the winter wonderland of Letchworth State Park, by enjoying everything Mother Nature has to offer. Go cross country skiing on groomed trails. Bring your sled to the famous hill near the Humphrey Nature Center. Hike through the snow covered mountains, past beautiful falls. You can even get warm by the fire at Trailside Lodge.

The best way to access the falls area inside the park is through the Castile gate near 6787 Denton Corners Road.