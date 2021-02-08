Book A Romantic Virtual Tour Of A Bronx Sewage Plant

Looking for a romantic date idea for Valentine's Day that won't break the bank? Look no further than going on a virtual tour of the Newtown Creek Wastewater Facility located in the Bronx.

Before you say this is a crappy gift, just know in a non-covid world, this package usually sells out as a live Valentine's Day tour. For just $5, you and your significant other can experience this tour from home:

Grab a date (or join solo) and take a peek inside the city’s largest sewage treatment plant, where wastewater—collected from storm drains and the toilets and sinks of more than one million New Yorkers—is cleaned each day in a complex system, including eight giant stainless steel digester eggs."

This event is hosted on Zoom, so a Zoom link will be sent out on Valentine's Day. The event will be recorded and shared with registrants.

This sewage plant was originally opened in 1967 to treat wastewater from portions of Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan. The Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility is the largest of New York City's fourteen treatment plants.

In addition, participants will learn about how the digester eggs got their shape, why you should not take a shower during a rain storm, and the real problem with “flushable” wipes. The program will include a behind-the-scenes video tour, a conversation with DEP Director of Public Design Outreach Alicia West, and plenty of time for audience Q&A."

If this interest you, you can purchase tickets on EventBrite.