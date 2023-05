Aerosmith Announce Final Tour, Including 1 Upstate New York Date

Legendary rock band Aerosmith have announced a new North American tour, and it may in fact be their last.

Aerosmith's "Peace Out" tour will see them play 40 dates, with just one stop in Upstate New York: January 16th, 2024 at Buffalo's KeyBank Center. The show includes special guests The Black Crowes as openers.

Aerosmith via Facebook Aerosmith via Facebook loading...

Tickets for Aerosmith's "Peace Out" tour go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10am through Ticketmaster. They are expected to sell quickly.

Longtime guitarist and founding member Joe Perry confirmed that Aerosmith will be hanging it up after the tour:

I think it's about time. You never know how much longer everybody's going to be healthy to do this... It's been a while since we've actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we're) kind of anxious to get back on the road.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Along with Perry, the tour will include frontman Steven Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton, and guitarist Brad Whitford. Noticeably absent is founding drummer Joey Kramer, who will take a leave of absence to "focus his attention on his family and health." Drummer John Douglas will take over behind the kit.

Below is the full itinerary for Aerosmith's "Peace Out" tour:

SEP 02 PHILADELPHIA, PA - WELLS FARGO CENTER

SEP 06 PITTSBURGH, PA - PPG PAINTS ARENA

SEP 09 ELMONT, NY - UBS ARENA

SEP 12 TORONTO, ON - SCOTIABANK ARENA

SEP 15 CHICAGO, IL - UNITED CENTER

SEP 18 DETROIT, MI - LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

SEP 21 CLEVELAND, OH - ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

SEP 24 RALEIGH, N - PNC ARENA

SEP 27 WASHINGTON, DC - CAPITAL ONE ARENA

OCT 11 TAMPA, FL - AMALIE ARENA

OCT 14 ATLANTA, GA - STATE FARM ARENA

OCT 17 CHARLOTTE, NC - SPECTRUM CENTER

OCT 20 SUNRISE, FL - FLA LIVE ARENA

OCT 23 AUSTIN, TX - MOODY CENTER

OCT 26 ST LOUIS, MO - ENTERPRISE CENTER

OCT 29 INDIANAPOLIS, IN - GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE

NOV 01 SAN ANTONIO, TX - AT&T ARENA

NOV 04 TULSA, OK - BOK CENTER

NOV 07 DALLAS, TX - AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

NOV 10 OMAHA, NE - CHI HEALTH CENTER

SEP 06 PITTSBURGH, PA - PPG PAINTS ARENA SEP 09 ELMONT, NY - UBS ARENA SEP 12 TORONTO, ON - SCOTIABANK ARENA SEP 15 CHICAGO, IL - UNITED CENTER SEP 18 DETROIT, MI - LITTLE CAESARS ARENA SEP 21 CLEVELAND, OH - ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE SEP 24 RALEIGH, N - PNC ARENA SEP 27 WASHINGTON, DC - CAPITAL ONE ARENA OCT 11 TAMPA, FL - AMALIE ARENA OCT 14 ATLANTA, GA - STATE FARM ARENA OCT 17 CHARLOTTE, NC - SPECTRUM CENTER OCT 20 SUNRISE, FL - FLA LIVE ARENA OCT 23 AUSTIN, TX - MOODY CENTER OCT 26 ST LOUIS, MO - ENTERPRISE CENTER OCT 29 INDIANAPOLIS, IN - GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE NOV 01 SAN ANTONIO, TX - AT&T ARENA NOV 04 TULSA, OK - BOK CENTER NOV 07 DALLAS, TX - AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER NOV 10 OMAHA, NE - CHI HEALTH CENTER NOV 13 ST PAUL, MN - XCEL ENERGY CENTER

NOV 16 KANSAS CITY, MO - T-MOBILE CENTER

NOV 19 DENVER, CO-BALL ARENA

NOV 22 SALT LAKE CITY, UT - VIVINT ARENA

NOV 25 PORTLAND, OR - MODA CENTER

NOV 28 SEATTLE, WA - CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

DEC 01 SAN FRANCISCO, CA - CHASE CENTER

DEC 04 SAN JOSE, CA - SAP CENTER

DEC 07 LOS ANGELES, CA - THE KIA FORUM

DEC 10 PHOENIX, AZ - FOOTPRINT CENTER

DEC 28 NEWARK, NJ - PRUDENTIAL CENTER

DEC 31 BOSTON, MA - TD GARDEN

JAN 04 CINCINNATI, OH - HERITAGE BANK ARENA

JAN 07 LOUISVILLE, KY - KFC YUM! CENTER

JAN 10 NASHVILLE, TN - BRIDGESTONE ARENA

JAN 13 KNOXVILLE, TN - THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA

JAN 16 BUFFALO, NY - KEYBANK CENTER

JAN 19 NEW YORK, NY - MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

JAN 23 COLUMBUS, OH-SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER

JAN 26 MONTREAL, QC - BELL CENTRE

When Steven Tyler of Aerosmith Visited Schuylerville, NY What was Steven Tyler doing in Schuylerville, New York with his daughter Liv Tyler?

Let's Tour the Massachusetts home of Aerosmith's Joe Perry This incredibly private property is two lots combined at 1405 and 1399 Tremont Street in Duxbury, Massachusetts listed by Coldwell Banker Homes and Janet & Bert Koelsch