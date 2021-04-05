Now that it's starting to get warmer in Central New York, why not take a small little getaway with someone you love? If you're looking for a romantic camping experience, you'll want to look into booking this spot in the Catskills.

The Catskill Domeo is a 12 ft tall structure located just under two hours from Utica/Rome in Hensonville, New York. Hosts Ella and Doug make the Domeo feel like home with this cozy, rustic glamping Dome.

Reviews say it's the cutest little place to spend some quiet time, with detailed touches placed with love. There's birch trees surrounding the inside, and the loft is covered in lights - adding a romantic ambiance day or night,

Staying in this dome was magical. It's almost like being transported to another world inside, everything is so thoughtfully decorated and inspired by birch tree forests. My friend and I had a blast staying in the dome! It includes everything you could possibly need, including a TV and a full size bed. Ella has little notes throughout the dome to help guests use the various items properly and is always available if you have questions or need help with something.

The Catskill Domeo is just a few miles from area attractions: including Ski Windham, Hunter Mountain, plus within walking distance from a diner, a delicious Italian restaurant, a bar, the post office, and much more.

The average stay for the Catskill is $128 a night, but that depends on the time of year and when you are looking to stay.

Want to check it out for yourself? Here's some great photos.

Camp Inside This Rustic Dome in the Catskills If you're looking for the cutest little romantic getaway, the Catskill Domeo is a geodesic glamping dome in Catskill Mountains. You can rent it here on Vrbo.

