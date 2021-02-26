Looking to get away from the stress to relax and unwind amid the coronavirus pandemic? How about leaving the world behind on an island all to yourself. And it's only a few hours from Utica.

Privacy is all yours at an Island paradise on beautiful Cassadaga Lakes in western New York, where it's easy to social distant when no one else is around. Go fishing from the back deck. Swim in the lake. Relax on the covered porch, take a canoe ride or just sit by the firepit and enjoy the peace and quiet.

Walk over an arched bridge or travel by boat to your island hideaway. The cottage is brand new inside and out, is environmentally friendly and provides endless outdoor adventure. There's a master bedroom and a loft with ship ladders. The kitchen comes complete with a microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, single electric burner, crock pot, dishes and utensils.

There's even Wi-Fi if you can't unplug, a telephone, TV and DVD player.

The Paddle Inn on Heron Hideaway Island is located a quarter mile from Village beach, 1 mile from a 9 hole golf course, 20 minutes to the Lake Erie wine trail, and an hour and a half from Niagara Falls.

Your private island getaway to leave the world behind costs $225 a night on Airbnb. Take a virtual tour of a place you can forget about your troubles for awhile and just enjoy the beauty of Mother Nature.