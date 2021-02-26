Leave the World Behind on a Private Island Paradise a Few Hours From Utica

Photo Credit - Rodney via Airbnb

Looking to get away from the stress to relax and unwind amid the coronavirus pandemic? How about leaving the world behind on an island all to yourself. And it's only a few hours from Utica.

Privacy is all yours at an Island paradise on beautiful Cassadaga Lakes in western New York, where it's easy to social distant when no one else is around. Go fishing from the back deck. Swim in the lake. Relax on the covered porch, take a canoe ride or just sit by the firepit and enjoy the peace and quiet.

Get our free mobile app

Walk over an arched bridge or travel by boat to your island hideaway. The cottage is brand new inside and out, is environmentally friendly and provides endless outdoor adventure. There's a master bedroom and a loft with ship ladders. The kitchen comes complete with a microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, single electric burner, crock pot, dishes and utensils.

There's even Wi-Fi if you can't unplug, a telephone, TV and DVD player.

The Paddle Inn on Heron Hideaway Island is located a quarter mile from Village beach, 1 mile from a 9 hole golf course, 20 minutes to the Lake Erie wine trail, and an hour and a half from Niagara Falls.

Your private island getaway to leave the world behind costs $225 a night on Airbnb. Take a virtual tour of a place you can forget about your troubles for awhile and just enjoy the beauty of Mother Nature.

The Paddle Inn on Private Island

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Source: Leave the World Behind on a Private Island Paradise a Few Hours From Utica
Filed Under: camping, getaway, western new york
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top