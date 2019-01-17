About 2 Feet Of Snow And Dangerously Low Wind Chills This Weekend

Prepare for frigid arctic air, gusty winds, dangerously low wind chills and up to 24 inches of snow depending on where you live in CNY.

This storm is still a few days away, so exact snow and ice amounts can still change. However, snow totals greater than 1 foot are now looking likely across much of the region.

weather.gov

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT... Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE... In Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango,

Otsego, Tioga, Broome and Delaware counties.

* WHEN... From Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Also, winds will pick up considerably Sunday afternoon, causing blowing snow and possible dangerously low wind chills into Sunday night.

weather.gov

We asked Tom Moore, Lead Forecaster/Historian at Weather Concierge if the Winter Storm is considered a Bombogenesis?

Actually, no... There will be no dramatic drop in pressure... and it isn't really a "classic" coastal storm or nor'easter,,, Just a great track for Upstate NY snow with ample moisture pulled into a very cold environment....

Moore is predicting a dry/fluffy snow that will accumulate rapidly.

The temperature will be in the mid-teens when the snow begins...The heaviest snow will be from Saturday evening to early Sunday morning... I am increasing my snowfall forecast to 14-20 inches (locally heavier amounts. There will be wind gusts over 30 mph at times... The temperature will drop to around -10 Sunday night and by early Monday morning, wind chills will be -20 to -30 across Upstate NY... There will likely be higher snow totals just SE of the Mohawk Valley. There could be a significant ice storm for parts of eastern PA... northern NJ... lower Hudson Valley of NY and into southern New England...The snowfall forecast is still subject to change...

weather.gov

NWS says to expect potentially dangerously low wind chills Sunday night into Monday. Confidence is high enough now for a Winter Storm Watch to be hoisted for almost the entire region...deep moisture throughout our region, causing initially light to moderate snow to develop west to east Saturday and then heavier snow late Saturday through early Sunday. Rates during that period could reach 1-2 inches per hour, especially late Saturday evening. These higher rates could extend into Sunday morning east of I-81 in Central New York.

weather.gov

Again, snow develops west to east Saturday, especially afternoon-evening. Heaviest snow potential at this time appears to be Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Snowfall rates may reach 1-2” per hour.

Northwest winds increase Sunday and Sunday night as frigid, Arctic air overtakes the area. In addition to causing areas of blowing and drifting snow, dangerously cold wind chills in the teens to 20s below zero possible through Monday.

Heavy snowfall likely.

Bitter Cold; dangerously low wind chills Sunday night - Monday

Gusty winds including areas of blowing and drifting snow.

weather.gov

Winter Weather Preparation: