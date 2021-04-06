Aaron Rodgers Was Trolled By A Contestant On His First Night As A ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

During the Final Jeopardy! a contestant wrote "Who wanted to kick that field goal?" Which was a reference to the NFC Championship Game, when the Packers lost after kicking a field goal instead of going for a touchdown.

