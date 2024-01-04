Can You Ace These 10 Jeopardy Questions About Central New York?
Did you know January 4th is National Trivia Day? It's the perfect excuse to unleash your inner know-it-all. Whether you're a history buff, movie enthusiast, or walking sports encyclopedia, today's your day, homie.
WHERE CAN YOU PLAY TRIVIA IN UTICA?
Playing trivia is a great way to break up the monotony of the work week and socialize, especially during those cold winter months when we have a tendency to isolate. Trivia offers comradery and actual face-to-face social interaction that’s sometimes in short supply in today's modern world. Plus, you don’t win anything if you just stay at home and watch Jeopardy.
Stage Time Trivia is a local entertainment company that's been hosting trivia nights throughout Central New York since 2013. Here are some of their locations:
MONDAY
- Pizza Boys (6:30pm)
9 Clinton Street
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 520-7111
TUESDAY
- Killabrew Saloon (6:30pm)
10 Clinton Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 732-9733
WEDNESDAY
- Nail Creek Pub & Brewery (7:00pm)
720 Varick Street
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 793-7593
THURSDAY
- Tony's Pizzeria (6:30pm)
3899 Oneida Street
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 737-9172
- Tom Cavallo's Restaurant (7:00pm)
40 Genesee Street
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 735-1578
- Bagg's Square Brewing Company (7:00pm)
330 Main Street, Suite #1
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 801-5992
FRIDAY (1st & 3rd Friday of the Month)
- Heelpath Brewing Company (7:00pm)
122 Marina Park Drive
Frankfort, NY 13340
(315) 444-9005
CENTRAL NEW YORK ON JEOPARDY
Central New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years. I spent some time over at the Jeopardy Archive site and dug up 10 instances where a city in our region was spotlighted in a question.
Curious to test your knowledge? Keep scrolling below to see how many you can answer:
