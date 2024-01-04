Did you know January 4th is National Trivia Day? It's the perfect excuse to unleash your inner know-it-all. Whether you're a history buff, movie enthusiast, or walking sports encyclopedia, today's your day, homie.

via GIPHY

WHERE CAN YOU PLAY TRIVIA IN UTICA?

Playing trivia is a great way to break up the monotony of the work week and socialize, especially during those cold winter months when we have a tendency to isolate. Trivia offers comradery and actual face-to-face social interaction that’s sometimes in short supply in today's modern world. Plus, you don’t win anything if you just stay at home and watch Jeopardy.

Stage Time Trivia is a local entertainment company that's been hosting trivia nights throughout Central New York since 2013. Here are some of their locations:

MONDAY

Pizza Boys (6:30pm)

9 Clinton Street

New York Mills, NY 13417

(315) 520-7111

TUESDAY

Killabrew Saloon (6:30pm)

10 Clinton Road

New Hartford, NY 13413

(315) 732-9733

WEDNESDAY

Nail Creek Pub & Brewery (7:00pm)

720 Varick Street

Utica, NY 13502

(315) 793-7593

THURSDAY

Tony's Pizzeria (6:30pm)

3899 Oneida Street

New Hartford, NY 13413

(315) 737-9172

3899 Oneida Street New Hartford, NY 13413 (315) 737-9172 Tom Cavallo's Restaurant (7:00pm)

40 Genesee Street

New Hartford, NY 13413

(315) 735-1578

40 Genesee Street New Hartford, NY 13413 (315) 735-1578 Bagg's Square Brewing Company (7:00pm)

330 Main Street, Suite #1

Utica, NY 13501

(315) 801-5992

FRIDAY (1st & 3rd Friday of the Month)

Heelpath Brewing Company (7:00pm)

122 Marina Park Drive

Frankfort, NY 13340

(315) 444-9005

CENTRAL NEW YORK ON JEOPARDY

Central New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years. I spent some time over at the Jeopardy Archive site and dug up 10 instances where a city in our region was spotlighted in a question.

Curious to test your knowledge? Keep scrolling below to see how many you can answer:

Can You Ace These 10 Jeopardy Questions About Central New York? Central New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Every Single Time Utica Was Mentioned on Jeopardy Using the Jeopardy Archive website, we found every single time Utica, New York was used in a Jeopardy question. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

A List of 15 Times Rock Bands Were Featured on 'Jeopardy!' Here's a list of 15 times rock bands were featured on the popular TV show 'Jeopardy!'. Gallery Credit: Alicia Selin