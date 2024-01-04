Can You Ace These 10 Jeopardy Questions About Central New York?

Can You Ace These 10 Jeopardy Questions About Central New York?

Getty Images

Did you know January 4th is National Trivia Day? It's the perfect excuse to unleash your inner know-it-all. Whether you're a history buff, movie enthusiast, or walking sports encyclopedia, today's your day, homie.

via GIPHY

WHERE CAN YOU PLAY TRIVIA IN UTICA?

Playing trivia is a great way to break up the monotony of the work week and socialize, especially during those cold winter months when we have a tendency to isolate. Trivia offers comradery and actual face-to-face social interaction that’s sometimes in short supply in today's modern world. Plus, you don’t win anything if you just stay at home and watch Jeopardy.

Stage Time Trivia is a local entertainment company that's been hosting trivia nights throughout Central New York since 2013. Here are some of their locations:

MONDAY

  • Pizza Boys (6:30pm)
    9 Clinton Street
    New York Mills, NY 13417
    (315) 520-7111

TUESDAY

  • Killabrew Saloon (6:30pm)
    10 Clinton Road
    New Hartford, NY 13413
    (315) 732-9733

WEDNESDAY

  • Nail Creek Pub & Brewery (7:00pm)
    720 Varick Street
    Utica, NY 13502
    (315) 793-7593

THURSDAY

  • Tony's Pizzeria (6:30pm)
    3899 Oneida Street
    New Hartford, NY 13413
    (315) 737-9172
  • Tom Cavallo's Restaurant (7:00pm)
    40 Genesee Street
    New Hartford, NY 13413
    (315) 735-1578
  • Bagg's Square Brewing Company (7:00pm)
    330 Main Street, Suite #1
    Utica, NY 13501
    (315) 801-5992

FRIDAY (1st & 3rd Friday of the Month)

  • Heelpath Brewing Company (7:00pm)
    122 Marina Park Drive
    Frankfort, NY 13340
    (315) 444-9005

CENTRAL NEW YORK ON JEOPARDY

Central New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years. I spent some time over at the Jeopardy Archive site and dug up 10 instances where a city in our region was spotlighted in a question.

Curious to test your knowledge? Keep scrolling below to see how many you can answer:

Can You Ace These 10 Jeopardy Questions About Central New York?

Central New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years.

Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Every Single Time Utica Was Mentioned on Jeopardy

Using the Jeopardy Archive website, we found every single time Utica, New York was used in a Jeopardy question.

Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

A List of 15 Times Rock Bands Were Featured on 'Jeopardy!'

Here's a list of 15 times rock bands were featured on the popular TV show 'Jeopardy!'.

Gallery Credit: Alicia Selin

10 More Times Rockers + Rock Bands Were Featured on 'Jeopardy!'

Knowing your rock 'n' roll history can seriously pay off. Here's a list of 10 times rockers and rock bands were featured on the famous TV show Jeopardy!.

Gallery Credit: Alicia Selin

Filed Under: Jeopardy, Utica News
Categories: New York News, This And That, TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR