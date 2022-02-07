A Student From This Central NY College Is On Jeopardy! This Week

We all have our favorite game shows we wish we could be on. There's 'Jeopardy!', 'Wheel of Fortune', and even 'The Price is Right' to name a few. This week a Central New York student is getting the chance to live her dream on national television.

Catherine Zhang is a Class of 2022 senior from Cornell University in Ithaca and was able to compete in the Jeopardy! National College Championship. She's originally from Pennington, New Jersey. Zhang graduated this past December with a dual major in Computer Science and Sociology.

As a long time fan of the show, Catherine says she was super excited to get the chance to compete on the show.

I've been watching Jeopardy! since I was young, so learning that I was going to be on the show is was unbelievably exciting and surreal.

She says that the nerves of being there, competing with other like minded students, made the filming process pretty nerve racking. Thanks to the wonderful producers, she says her entire time there was a wonderful experience.

I couldn't be more grateful to have had this opportunity, and I still can't quite believe I got to fulfill a lifelong dream of being on the show.

Catherine will be representing Cornell University along side 36 other full-time undergraduate students. The only other student representing from a college in the state is Jeric Brual, a senior from New York University studying Film and TV.

The Jeopardy! College National Championship begins airing Tuesday, February 8th at 8pm on ABC. Catherine couldn't tell us the results, but you should still tune in this week and cheer for her to win!

