A Smart Use For Your Old Smartphone

New iPhones are coming out soon, and if you're upgrading your device, here's a cool use for your old one.

The app Alfred (available for both iOS and Android systems) can turn any smartphone into either a security camera, or a device to view other cameras from.

Or, you could use your old smartphone as a GoPro, without sinking money into a new device. You could always trade in your old smartphone, but it's unlikely you'd recoup the cost to get yourself a dedicated POV camera.

How to make it happen? HowStuffWorks explains:

"The key is finding the right mounting device. You'll want to look for either a universal head mount for smartphones or one that's specifically made for your device. If your phone is a bigger "phablet" design, it may be too heavy for your head, so look into ones that can strap to your bike handlebars or your chest."

Apps like LiveFrame (iOS) and Dayframe (Android) can also turn your old smartphone or tablet into a digital picture frame. Hey it's better than sitting in a drawer or landfill right?